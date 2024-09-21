Rubric Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,423,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,162,000. Alight makes up about 1.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Alight by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Alight by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in Alight by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alight by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Alight by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALIT
Alight Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $7.33 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alight
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.