Rubric Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,423,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,162,000. Alight makes up about 1.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Alight by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Alight by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in Alight by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alight by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Alight by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Alight Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $7.33 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

