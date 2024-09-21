Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $602.24 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,991,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,140,690 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 4.5% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $602,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

