Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 223,094 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,094 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,281.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,564 shares of company stock worth $6,727,929. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of KNSA opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 233.09 and a beta of 0.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $27.92.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.