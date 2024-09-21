Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 9.85% of Orthofix Medical worth $48,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $198.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.75 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

