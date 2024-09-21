Rubric Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 381,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Shutterstock by 469.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 747,180 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $54.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

