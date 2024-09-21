Rubric Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $50,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.