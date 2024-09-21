British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $23,432,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after acquiring an additional 614,634 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 384.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 722,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 215,305 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.