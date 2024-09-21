Rubric Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,917,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,947 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Zymeworks worth $33,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 121,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 401,068 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ZYME opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 179.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZYME

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.