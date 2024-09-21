Rubric Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.62% of AAR worth $41,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,754,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AAR by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,445 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AAR by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 71,648 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC increased its position in AAR by 54.3% in the second quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIR

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.