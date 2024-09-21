Rubric Capital Management LP Has $25.95 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,031 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 2.28% of Cannae worth $25,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $519,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in Cannae by 0.8% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 715,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 45.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 723,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 225,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CNNE opened at $19.31 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 93.69%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Cannae’s payout ratio is presently -8.82%.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

