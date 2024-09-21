Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,426 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KREF stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $873.36 million, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -217.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

