Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 248,749 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 216,791 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 60,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.50 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

