Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Utz Brands news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

