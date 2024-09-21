Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 580,199 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 79,421 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $7,835,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CHCT opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $454.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 289.06%.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insider Transactions at Community Healthcare Trust

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,246.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

