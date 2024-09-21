Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,334 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.01. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

