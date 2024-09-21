Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.69 Million Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Thermon Group worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,833,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 163,640 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after buying an additional 69,666 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 635,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THR. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

