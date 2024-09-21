Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 221.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,480 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $29,941,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,099,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 213,805 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $62,768.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,708.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,699 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.