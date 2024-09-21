Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 2.1 %

KW stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KW. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

