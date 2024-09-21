Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

