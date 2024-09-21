Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 671,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,567,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $697,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 671,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,790. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.