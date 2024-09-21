Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.