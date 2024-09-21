Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 11,468 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth about $15,083,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,634,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,319,000 after purchasing an additional 899,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 811,185 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,951,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

SPNT stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.93.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

