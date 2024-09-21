State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,965 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,189,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 146.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after buying an additional 724,148 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,459.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 422,175 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

JXN opened at $90.27 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

