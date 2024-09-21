State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,413 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

