Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,228 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,256,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,559,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mattel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,018 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,642,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mattel by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 716,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

