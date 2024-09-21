Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

