Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 3.7 %

ZTO opened at $21.85 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.11.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

