Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,470 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -131.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

