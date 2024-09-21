Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,986 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Orion worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Orion Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OEC stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.47. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,960,747.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,960,747.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,584,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $845,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.