Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,626 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

CIM opened at $16.65 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

