Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 184,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,410,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

NRIX stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $225,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $613,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $225,707.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $613,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,416,751. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

