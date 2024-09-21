Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,390 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ADT were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $237,930,000 after buying an additional 3,427,575 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $198,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131,950 shares during the last quarter. MGG Investment Group LP raised its stake in ADT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ADT by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,587,542 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 741,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ADT by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,031,383 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,639,000 after buying an additional 212,954 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

