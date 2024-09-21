Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Varex Imaging worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,601.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at $606,601.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $441.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

