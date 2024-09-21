Rhumbline Advisers Sells 723 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PROS were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,436,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of PROS by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 363,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 257,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 166,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PROS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PRO. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $878.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.