HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of HCI Group worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 721,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 186,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 792.2% in the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 160,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

HCI Group Stock Down 0.9 %

HCI Group stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.