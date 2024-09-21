Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,647 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after acquiring an additional 467,196 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $4,004,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $20,683,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $4,956,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

