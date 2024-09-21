Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $509,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UHS opened at $238.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $241.95.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.