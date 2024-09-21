Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,598,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $118.96.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Post

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.