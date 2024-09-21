Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 25th

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, September 25th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, September 24th.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $0.24 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

