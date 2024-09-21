Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 53.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter.

NBH stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

