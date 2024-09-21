FY2026 EPS Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $119,771,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

