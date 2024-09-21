Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 184 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1,712.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $135.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.06. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $200,507. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

