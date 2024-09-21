Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRNB. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

