Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,323,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,815,000.

Shares of BATS BBIN opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

