Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REFI opened at $15.76 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $301.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

