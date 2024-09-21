NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.32

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and traded as high as $69.21. NEXT shares last traded at $69.21, with a volume of 371 shares.
NEXT Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.
See Also
