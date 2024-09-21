First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.78

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and traded as high as $40.00. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 11,470 shares.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

