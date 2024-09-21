Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $9.00. Leatt shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 9,225 shares trading hands.

Leatt Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.

About Leatt



Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

