Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $840.91

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840.91 ($11.11) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.36). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 852 ($11.25), with a volume of 1,553,198 shares.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,396.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 840.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 842.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Finsbury Growth & Income news, insider Pars Purewal acquired 17,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £149,180.76 ($197,068.38). Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.