Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $840.91

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 840.91 ($11.11) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.36). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 852 ($11.25), with a volume of 1,553,198 shares.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,396.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 840.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 842.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Finsbury Growth & Income news, insider Pars Purewal acquired 17,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £149,180.76 ($197,068.38). Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
