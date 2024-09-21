Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.34. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 54,820 shares changing hands.
Perpetual Energy Trading Up 3.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
